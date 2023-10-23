Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals the truth behind Arsenal & Man Utd links with €30m transfer

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the recent transfer rumours linking Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The talented 23-year-old is impressing in Turkey, and one imagines it won’t be to long before big clubs seriously enter the running for him, though it seems nothing is close to happening just yet.

According to Romano in today’s exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, the current links surrounding Boey will be related to the fact that he changed agents during the summer.

“Another player being linked with Arsenal is Sacha Boey, but I wouldn’t get too excited just yet,” Romano said.

“We see this link since he joined Stellar agency in the summer, but he’s never been close to a move. There are no negotiations as of now as Galatasaray consider Boey a key player – his price was already around €30m in the summer.”

Romano was responding to links with Arsenal in particular, though Man Utd and other Premier League clubs have also been linked with Boey by Fotospor, and it would certainly be interesting to see the Frenchman trying his luck in the English top flight.

Arsenal might do well to bring someone like Boey in as cover for the injured Jurrien Timber, though United already have two strong options at right-back in the form of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.