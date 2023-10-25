(Video) Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool attacker back from injury

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has provided Liverpool fans with some good news ahead of their next Europa League game on Thursday night.

Preparing to welcome the Ligue 1 side Toulouse to Anfield for an important group game, Klopp’s Reds, who sit top of Group E after two matches played, will be hopeful of extending their lead over tomorrow night’s second-placed opponents.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jurgen Klopp’s update on the fitness of injured Andrew Robertson
Everton facing huge points deduction as Financial Fair Play punishment
West Ham could land highly-rated Uruguayan who helped beat Brazil in World Cup qualifying for just £6m

And Klopp will now also be able to call upon attacker Cody Gakpo, who is in line to make a return from a recent injury.

The Dutchman suffered a knee injury against Spurs at the end of September, and, after he was substituted off at half-time in that game, has not been seen since. That could change tomorrow night though.

Although unlikely to start, fans will be delighted to see the 24-year-old back among the side’s options.

More Stories Cody Gakpo Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.