(Video) Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool attacker back from injury

Jurgen Klopp has provided Liverpool fans with some good news ahead of their next Europa League game on Thursday night.

Preparing to welcome the Ligue 1 side Toulouse to Anfield for an important group game, Klopp’s Reds, who sit top of Group E after two matches played, will be hopeful of extending their lead over tomorrow night’s second-placed opponents.

And Klopp will now also be able to call upon attacker Cody Gakpo, who is in line to make a return from a recent injury.

Jürgen Klopp confirms that Cody Gakpo is back in full training for Liverpool and he is available for selection.

The Dutchman suffered a knee injury against Spurs at the end of September, and, after he was substituted off at half-time in that game, has not been seen since. That could change tomorrow night though.

Although unlikely to start, fans will be delighted to see the 24-year-old back among the side’s options.