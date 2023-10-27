Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

A report from Football Insider claims that Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old Brazilian international, but a move in January seems unlikely.

Aston Villa will not want to sell him midway through the campaign, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to test their resolve with a January bid. The Gunners will continue to monitor the Brazilian’s situation even if they fail to sign him in January. It seems that the Gunners will pursue the player at the end of the season.

The likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey have been linked with the move away from Arsenal and they will have to replace them adequately. The 25-year-old Aston Villa midfielder has been a key player for the club and he has certainly shown his quality in the Premier League.

He could be the ideal long-term partner for Declan Rice at the heart of Arteta’s midfield.

Aston Villa are under no pressure to sell their key players. They are in a financially strong position and Unai Emery will look to put together a formidable squad capable of playing in Europe every season.

The West Midlands club must look to hold onto their best players and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to play for Arsenal can be hard to turn down and the Brazilian midfielder is likely to be tempted if there is an official offer on the table.