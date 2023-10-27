Chelsea join two other PL giants in the race to sign Ligue 1 prodigy

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Lille defender Leny Yoro.

A report from 90 Min claims that Chelsea have been scouting the 17-year-old defender extensively and they are very impressed with his performances in Ligue 1.

The Blues might face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United for his services. The two English clubs are monitoring Yoro’s situation as well.

A number of other European heavyweights are tracking the youngster as well. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can steal a march on their rivals and sign the player in the coming months.

The young defender has a contract with Lille until the summer of 2025 and the French outfit are hoping to agree on a new contract with him. Apparently, Chelsea could look to sign the player in the coming months and leave him with his club until the end of the season. They believe that the strategy could help them convince Lille to sell the 17-year-old. The Blues used a similar strategy to sign the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto in the past.

Chelsea need to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially with the future of Trevoh Chalobah in doubt. The 24-year-old was linked to the move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, and he could be on the move during the January transfer window as well.

On the other hand, Thiago Silva is in the twilight stages of his career and he will need to be replaced. Yoro could prove to be a solid, long-term investment and the 17-year-old has the ability to develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.