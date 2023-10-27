Chelsea make big transfer decision that will affect January moves

The last few transfer windows for Chelsea have seen some incredible upheaval at the club.

During the summer, the fire sale that the club had to undertake to stay within the realms of FFP saw more than a starting XI’s worth of players leave the club.

That was in stark contrast to the previous two when Todd Boehly got out his wallet and seemingly didn’t put it away for the entire window.

To this point under the American’s ownership, things haven’t really gone to plan, and that’s no real surprise given that stability is needed in that regard down at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino was parachuted in during the summer to try and steady the ship, however, it’s taken until now for the Blues to really be showing some cohesion across the pitch.

Moving forward something clearly has to change, and to the board’s credit, it appears that a decision has been made in that regard.

According to The Independent (subscription required), the Argentinian will now be given the final say over all transfers.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle could take legal action against Sandro Tonali for bringing the club into disrepute Newcastle learn asking price for 26-year-old target, Eddie Howe a big fan Tottenham set to lose out on highly-rated EPL star after surprise u-turn

The outlet report that Pochettino will make recommendations as to the profile of player he requires, the club will do the leg work and then present him with a list of names from which he will choose.

That sounds much more like how things should be run in west London rather than the club being at the whim of an owner with an ego the size of the capital.