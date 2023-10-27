Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has recently been handed a 10-month ban for gambling breaches and the Premier League club are looking at potential alternatives.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Newcastle United are keen on signing the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Apparently, Eddie Howe is an admirer of the Scottish international midfielder and the Magpies could look to sign the 26-year-old in January.

Newcastle will have to pay a fee of around £40 million in order to sign the player. West Ham tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window and they had an offer of around £35 million rejected for the player.

The 26-year-old needs to play regularly and move to Newcastle would be ideal for him. Newcastle are reportedly serious about signing him and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The Magpies are competing in the UEFA Champions League and they need adequate quality and depth in their squad. The loss of Tonali for the remainder of the season will come as a huge blow and Newcastle will have to compensate with proper replacements.

McTominay could prove to be a useful acquisition for Newcastle. He is well settled in the Premier League and he will be looking to showcase his qualities at St James’ Park. The midfielder has been starved of gametime at Old Trafford and he will be desperate to succeed at Newcastle. His determination to succeed will be an added bonus for Newcastle and Howe.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they should be able to afford the £40 million asking price for the Scotland international.