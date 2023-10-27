Pep Guardiola condemns ‘vile’ chants from banned Manchester City fans

Pep Guardiola has spoken out against the Manchester City fans who the club banned after ‘vile’ chants about Sir Bobby Charlton.

The Manchester United legend sadly passed away on Saturday at the age of 86 with the majority of the footballing world paying tribute to him.

Unfortunately, footage emerged of ‘two minor’ Manchester City fans chanting about Charlton’s death on social media.

The club have now taken action against the two and banned them from attending any games.

In honour of the England legend, a minute’s applause will take place prior to kick-off in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola condemned the chants.

“They don’t represent us – Mike Summerbee going to Old Trafford to sign the [condolences] book on behalf of us is what represents us,” said Guardiola,” he said via the BBC.

“Alcohol makes bad things in people.

“[We have] huge respect for Man United – we prove it losing and winning – and especially for Sir Bobby,”

Currently sitting in 8th place, Manchester United needs to beat the treble winners to stay in touching distance with the top four.