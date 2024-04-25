(Video) “We punished them”- Pep Guardiola reacts to Brighton win

Manchester City continued their brilliant form as they beat Brighton 4-0 on Thursday night to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to one point.

City look unstoppable at the moment, making it 30 games unbeaten in all competitions, with 24 of those wins.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also scoring for fun at the moment, and have scored four or more goals in each of their last four Premier League games.

Phil Foden bagged a brace, whilst Kevin De Bruyne scored his first headed goal in the Premier League, with Julian Alvarez also on the scoresheet.

The Argentine now has 30 goal contributions this season across all competitions, with 17 goals and 13 assists.

Guardiola told Sky Sports after the match that it wasn’t a statement win , but admitted his side punished Brighton for mistakes they made at the back.

Next up for Manchester City is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, before hosting Wolves the following weekend.

Watch: Pep Guardiola gives his thoughts on City’s win against Brighton