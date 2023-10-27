Tottenham confirmed lineup vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday the 27th of October, at 20:00 PM (BST).

Tottenham who currently sit top of the Premier League on 23 points, following their seven wins and two draws in the opening nine fixtures.

They are facing an 11th placed Crystal Palace, who are missing some of their big names such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Our XI for tonight's clash against Palace ? Featuring our newly introduced legacy numbers! ? pic.twitter.com/YVg5bD3YZR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2023

Spurs have made two changes from the side that beat Fulham 2-0 on Monday night, with Yves Bissouma returning to the side from suspension to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and the injured Destiny Udogie being replaced by Ben Davies at left back.

Tottenham also welcome Rodrigo Bentancur back to the bench after his sustained period on the sidelines through injury.

The rest of the side stays the same from the team that beat Fulham, with Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son and Richarlison all keeping their spots.