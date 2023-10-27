Video: James Maddison’s impressive start to the season continues as Tottenham lead Crystal Palace

Tottenham have taken the lead at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace as Joel Ward has turned the ball into his own net.

The Eagles have kept Spurs quiet throughout the match and have been much better than their showing last weekend against Newcastle.

Ange Postecoglou’s side did not have a single shot on target in the first half but took the lead early in the second.

Tottenham worked the ball down the right before it eventually landed at James Maddison’s feet. The midfielder took a shot which was deflected in by Ward as the England star is involved in yet another goal for his new club.

IT'S IN! ? Deadlock is broken at last… it's an own goal off Joel Ward! ? pic.twitter.com/pDNejtSXQF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2023

LATEST: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham GOOOOOAAAAAAAL!!!!!!!!! ??? And it’s James Maddison (kinda… ??) who breaks the deadlock and puts Spurs ahead! Difficult night for the outright league leaders but they have the lead…#THFC #COYS ?????? #CRYTOTpic.twitter.com/2STEwSv8el — Football Confidential ? (@footballconfid1) October 27, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and Foot Direct