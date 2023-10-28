Arsenal team news vs Sheffield United: Mikel Arteta makes several changes as Saka captains Gunners

Arsenal are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday as the Gunners welcome Sheffield United to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side drew 2-2 with Chelsea last time out in the competition after producing an incredible comeback from 2-0 down.

The North London side defeated Sevilla in the Champions League 2-1 on Tuesday night and with injuries present in their squad and some players needing a rest, Arteta has made five changes to his starting 11 to face Sheffield United.

Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Odegaard, Jorginho and Jesus are all replaced from the team that played in Spain as Kiwior, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Havertz and Nketiah start from the off on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka will captain Arsenal for the clash.

? ???????? ?? ? Kiwior at the back

?? Smith Rowe starts

? Saka skippers the side Let’s go, Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/FPDHnqcHAi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 28, 2023

As for Sheffield United, it has been a tough start to the season for Paul Heckingbottom’s team, who were defeated 2-1 by Man United last weekend.

There were some positive signs in the match for the Blades but ultimately lost the game late on.

Sheffield will be hoping to produce a shock result at the Emirates and Heckingbottom has made two changes from the United game as Brewster and Slimane replace McBurnie and Archer.