Exclusive: ‘Key player’ – Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ruben Neves replacing Sandro Tonali at Newcastle

With Sandro Tonali out of the picture at Newcastle for at least the next 10 months, it’s imperative that Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) work together to fin a suitable replacement in January.

Whether that’s going to be a short-term deal just to cover the Italian’s absence, or a permanent signing isn’t clear at this stage.

One thing is certain, however, and that is the Magpies need to make up their minds quickly in order that the deal can be executed as quickly as practicable once the window reopens.

Many reports, including this one from The Sun, suggest that Al-Hilal ace, Ruben Neves, who only joined the Saudi Pro League outfit from Wolves in the summer, was being earmarked to join Eddie Howe’s revolution.

That may have been as much to do with the fact that PIF own the biggest teams in the Saudi Pro League as anything else.

CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing, gave his considered response to all of the ‘noise’ surrounding Neves’ potential north east switch.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano states West Ham’s current position on David Moyes as Mourinho links resurface Exclusive: Chelsea make their minds up on Mudryk sale Manchester United and Liverpool tracking highly-rated Ligue 1 defender

‘I’m not aware of direct negotiations for Ruben Neves honestly, he just joined Al Hilal and he’s a key player for them,’ he wrote.

‘As I said many times, Newcastle won’t decide which player they will sign in that position (to cover Sandro Tonali’s absence) until they know their position in the UCL group as it will be crucial to decide the level of the player to sign. For sure, the plan is to go for a new midfielder in any case.’

In football you can never say never of course, and the convoluted nature of football ownership at present could well see Neves arrive in due course.