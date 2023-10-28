Video: Jude Bellingham scores last-minute winner to win El Clasico for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the first El Clasico of the season and it was Jude Bellingham who stole the show once again.  

The Catalan side took the lead in the match after just six minutes through Ilkay Gundogan and the home side were in complete control at the halftime break.

However, Jude Bellingham took over in the second 45, the first being a sensational long-range effort and that was before the England star won the game with a last-minute winner.

This is without a doubt the biggest moment of the 20-year-old’s career with Real Madrid and it is scary to think where it could go.

