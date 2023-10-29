Transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update on the future of Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Both of them are key players for Crystal Palace who will be desperate to keep hold of them amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

Eze was subject to a bid from Manchester City on deadline day in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile Guehi has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United.

Jones claims Palace want to tie both the players down as they intend to bring something special at Selhrust Park.

New contracts would also mean Palace will be in a strong position to demand top money if they have to sell them.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“Palace will want to tie him down [Eze]. We can see that this is a club who have little intention of letting players like him leave, same with Guehi. They want to build something at Palace. But the very least, if they’re going to lose these players, then it has to be for top dollar. So you look to tie these players down, first and foremost, because you have got to protect their value and protect the club. But secondly, you want to also keep them so you can build something at Crystal Palace.”

Palace are currently 13th in the table having won 3, drawn 3 and lost 4 games this season.