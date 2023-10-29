Crystal Palace looking to tie down two key players amid interest from Manchester City and Manchester United

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update on the future of Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Both of them are key players for Crystal Palace who will be desperate to keep hold of them amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

Eze was subject to a bid from Manchester City on deadline day in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile Guehi has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United.

Jones claims Palace want to tie both the players down as they intend to bring something special at Selhrust Park.

New contracts would also mean Palace will be in a strong position to demand top money if they have to sell them.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“Palace will want to tie him down [Eze]. We can see that this is a club who have little intention of letting players like him leave, same with Guehi.

They want to build something at Palace. But the very least, if they’re going to lose these players, then it has to be for top dollar.

So you look to tie these players down, first and foremost, because you have got to protect their value and protect the club. But secondly, you want to also keep them so you can build something at Crystal Palace.”

More Stories / Latest News
Athletic Bilbao star intrigued by Unai Emery’s project at Aston Villa
Daniel Farke says Leeds ace could cost £150 million if Real Madrid come calling
Broadcaster believes Aston Villa star is worth £100 million amid transfer links

Palace are currently 13th in the table having won 3, drawn 3 and lost 4 games this season.

 

More Stories Eberechi Eze Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.