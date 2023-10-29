Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.

The 26-year-old completed a move away from the Premier League during the summer transfer window and joined Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal.

According to reports from Portugal via SportWitness, the midfielder dreams of a return to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for Newcastle would be a tempting proposition for him.

The Magpies need to bring in a quality alternative alternative for Sandro Tonali who has been banned for 10 months for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal. Newcastle are now preparing to bring the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder back to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

There are rumours that the Saudi Arabian public investment fund could help facilitate a loan move in January. Signing the midfielder on loan until the end of the season could prove to be a smart decision from Newcastle and it would help them reinforce their midfield without spending big money.

They are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need quality players at their disposal in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Neves knows the well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. A return to England will be an exciting option for him. Furthermore, he would get an opportunity to play in the Champions League as well.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international will add defensive cover and control alongside Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.