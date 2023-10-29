Newcastle United are hoping to bring in a quality replacement for Sandro Tonali during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Italian international has been banned from football for 10 months after breaching gambling regulations. A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle do not have a substantial budget to bring in a replacement and they will look to explore the loan market in order to bring in signings.

Apparently, they are hoping to sign a midfielder on loan midway through the season. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in adequate replacements in the coming months.

Tonali has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club and they will struggle in his absence. Newcastle are missing a specialist defensive midfielder apart from him and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe can sign a quality defensive midfielder during the January transfer window.

The Magpies will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification and they need quality play in order to climb up the table. Newcastle are also competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need a quality squad with depth in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Signing a midfielder will be their top priority in January, and if they manage to get a quality player on loan, it could prove to be a shrewd investment for them.