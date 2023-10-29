Video: Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives Everton the lead with a great finish from the edge of the box vs. West Ham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin breaks the deadlock to give Everton the lead against West Ham.
Harrison played a crucial role, flicking a pass to the striker, whose fantastic first touch took him past two defenders before he fired a shot into the net from the edge of the box.
This was his 50th Premier League goal and what a way to score it.
? Dominic Calvert-Lewin puts the blues 1-0 up!
?His 50th Premier League goal?pic.twitter.com/WioH4NopvA
— ??? ?????? ????? (@EvertonNewsFeed) October 29, 2023