Video: Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives Everton the lead with a great finish from the edge of the box vs. West Ham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin breaks the deadlock to give Everton the lead against West Ham.

Harrison played a crucial role, flicking a pass to the striker, whose fantastic first touch took him past two defenders before he fired a shot into the net from the edge of the box.

This was his 50th Premier League goal and what a way to score it.

