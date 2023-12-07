Video: How has Everton star missed this chance vs Newcastle from five yards out?

Everton host Newcastle at Goodison Park on Thursday night and with the game level at halftime, Sean Dyche will think his team should be ahead at the break.

Both sides have created chances across the opening 45 minutes but none were better than an opportunity that fell to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

With 39 minutes on the clock, a Jarrad Branthwaite cross found Calvert-Lewin free in the box and from just five yards out, the striker produced a miss-of-the-season contender by blasting the ball over the bar.

This was a huge opportunity for the Englishman to give Everton the lead and Dyche will hope his side doesn’t regret it later in the match.

Pictures from Amazon Prime and + Sport360.