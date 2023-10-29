Video: Mo Salah gets his inevitable goal after a terrible howler from Nottingham Forest keeper

Mo Salah capitalises on a terrible howler from Turner to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead over Nottingham Forest.

Szoboszlai started the counter attack with a pass for Salah from near his own penalty box. The cross was just slight ahead of Salah but the goalkeeper completely misjudged the bounce on the ball as it went over him giving Salah the opportunity to aim at an open goal.

The Liverpool superstar made no mistake as he passed the ball into the back of the net from outside the box.

Watch below:

That Pass from Szoboszlai ?pic.twitter.com/exhfTxFVQ6 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) October 29, 2023

This was Mo Salah’s 14 goal contribution in 13 games, with the Egyptian grabbing 10 goals and 4 assists across all competitions.