Chelsea draw up five-man January centre-back shortlist

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to bolster his backline despite already having seven centre-backs at his disposal.

Looking to bring in a new centre-back, Chelsea’s recruitment team, funded by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, are thought to have drawn up a shortlist comprising of five young defenders.

Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon)

The Blues have scouted the 19-year-old defender on multiple occasions already this season with the player, who is believed to have a release clause of £69 million, meeting the club’s recruitment criteria.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Chelsea will almost certainly regret selling Guehi, who came through their youth academy, and that is because the Londoners are heavily linked with re-signing him.

The 23-year-old Englishman is one of the Premier League’s most in-demand defenders. In addition to Chelsea, both Manchester clubs, as well as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, are all heavily linked with approaches (The Sun).

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

A huge admirer of Benfica’s Silva, Pochettino would reportedly love to sign the 20-year-old, but a release clause of £87 million is likely to postpone any January approach.

The Portuguese youngster is certainly one to watch for the future though.

Leny Yoro (Lille)

Lille’s Yoro, aged just 17, is the youngest defender on Pochettino’s shortlist.

While he would be unlikely to be an instant first-team starter should the Premier League giants sign him in the new year, there is an overwhelming sense of expectation that it won’t take him long to develop into a leading defender.

The talented teenager has already played nine times in Ligue 1 and three times in Europe this season. Chelsea’s recruitment specialist Joe Sheilds is thought to be a huge fan of Yoro, whose contract with Lille is set to expire in 2025.

Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen)

And the fifth name thought to be on Chelsea’s shortlist is Bayer Leverkusen’s Tapsoba.

Heavily linked with a transfer to Spurs in the summer, the Burkinabe defender is one of Europe’s most highly rated defensive prospects, and that could see Chelsea inspired to make a mid-season move. Like all of the names already mentioned though, Leverkusen’s number 12 won’t come cheap.