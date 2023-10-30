Chelsea set to miss out on Premier League defender amid rivals’ interest

There are a host of Premier League clubs reportedly in the running to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims several of the country’s top clubs are big admirers of the young Englishman.

Both Manchester clubs and Arsenal have all been credited with wanting to sign Guehi, 23, but while the defender is likely to leave Selhurst Park next summer, his next destination remains unknown.

Interestingly, Chelsea, whose academy Guehi came through as a youngster, are also in the mix to sign the highly-rated 23-year-old.

However, the Blues are less likely to sign the centre-back if his eventual transfer fee goes too high – something Palace are hoping for as they prepare for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s £50 million record sale to Manchester United in 2019 to be broken.

Arsenal, in particular, have a good recent record of identifying young English talent and that has been proven by their summer acquisition of Declan Rice. Although the Gunners spent a whopping £105 million on the former West Ham captain, very few fans and pundits have referenced the midfielder’s price tag since his move; testament to how impactful he’s been.

Whether or not Arteta can beat Pep Guardiola to Guehi’s signature remains to be seen, but with the Arsenal boss reportedly viewing the Palace man as a key part of his long-term strategy, and few prepared to argue the Arsenal project isn’t one of football’s most exciting, there is a genuine possibility the Gunners can beat rival interest again.

Consequently, when it comes to Chelsea potentially bringing back one of their old players, fans won’t be feeling too hopeful despite US billionaire owner Todd Boehly’s huge spend since succeeding Roman Abramovich in May 2022.