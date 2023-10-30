Dejan Kulusevski details what Spurs training sessions are like under Ange Postecoglou

Dejan Kulusevski loves working under Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking recently about what it is like to play for the likeable Aussie, Kulusevski, 23, revealed how the entire Spurs squad are ‘really enjoying’ what he has described as ‘funny’ training sessions.

“Postecoglou, excellent manager. He speaks about life stories, not just football,” the Sweden international said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“It was clear already in pre-season, training sessions under Ange are funny and we work a lot with the ball, we press a lot. But also, we learn from him. We’re really enjoying.”

Despite fan backlash at the prospect of his appointment earlier in the summer, Postecoglou has been a revelation.

Not only are the Lilywhites top of the Premier League table on 26 points after 10 games, but they’re also unbeaten and looking like genuine title contenders. A remarkable start to the campaign considering they lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich before a competitive ball was kicked.

And by Kulusevski’s own admission, not only are results going their way on the pitch, but there appears to be a solid sense of togetherness off it – positive signs for a team desperate to secure regular Champions League football.

Spurs next match is arguably their toughest of the season so far. The Lilywhites are set to host rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Monday. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. (UK time).