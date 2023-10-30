Chelsea are looking to sign a quality striker in 2024.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are now prioritising the addition of a reliable finisher next year and it remains to be seen whether they can sign a quality goalscorer during the January transfer window.

Chelsea struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season and they decided to invest in Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems. While the 22-year-old has done reasonably well at Stamford Bridge so far, he has not been able to score goals consistently.

The former La Liga striker has just three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions and Chelsea clearly need to invest in another striker.

The Blues missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they will be hoping to return to the Premier European competition this time around. They need to improve their attacking options in order to do well this season.

?? Striker will be Chelsea priority in 2024 but #CFC also looking at centre backs as part of their plan for January or summer, based on opportunities. Both Chelsea and Man United [as called in September] are monitoring talented CBs around Europe. More: https://t.co/ok8UyLn3pK pic.twitter.com/zBkQJdZ1yS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2023

Romano has added that Chelsea are looking at potential defensive signings as well. Meanwhile, Manchester United are thought to be monitoring a number of central defenders as well.

Both teams have been quite underwhelming in the Premier league this season and they will need to bounce back strongly if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary reinforcements in January and get their campaign back on track.