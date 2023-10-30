“Intriguing one for January” – transfer expert provides update on Ramsdale’s future at Arsenal

This season has not gone the way Aaron Ramsdale expected before a ball was kicked and with the England star now the number two goalkeeper at Arsenal, could he leave in January?

The 25-year-old is behind David Raya in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order and it doesn’t look like Ramsdale will be getting his starting spot back anytime soon.

With the Euros happening next summer, sitting on the bench at the Emirates will not help his chances of making the England squad for the tournament in Germany, but the Gunners will not want to let him go midway through the season.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has now given his thoughts on Ramsdale’s situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Jacobs states that Arteta and Arsenal will fight to keep Ramsdale in January and although a move is unlikely, the situation is an intriguing one.

“Arteta made a number of changes [against Sheffield United], Emile Smith Rowe made his first start of the season; at the same time, Eddie Nketiah got game time, Jakub Kiwior played, and yet David Raya was the goalkeeper,” the transfer expert said.

“If I am Ramsdale, that underlines something he has known for a while. Even if Arteta repeatedly says there is healthy competition, there is a clear number one at Arsenal and it is not Aaron Ramsdale.

“As far as January is concerned, I still think it is going to be quite difficult for any clubs. We hear a lot about Chelsea, but Arsenal will not want to lose a player like Ramsdale, who is a positive influence even when he is not playing midway through the season.

“Of course, there will be rumours, of course, there will be interest, of course, there will be enquiries, but I think Arsenal will do everything they possibly can to hang on to Ramsdale and they may need him.

“It is an intriguing one for January.”