Martin Keown makes big statement on Manchester United captaincy sitution

Speaking on talkSPORT, Martin Keown has said he believes Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy, saying he “disappears on the pitch” when United don’t have the ball.

Keown made his point clear that Fernandes has too many “shenanigans” surrounding him, saying he spends to much time around the referee, and arguing with them.

He then went on to state he doesn’t even known if Fernandes should be playing right now, saying he doesn’t have enough workrate to play out wide, and that he disappears when United dont have the ball.

“I’d take the armband away from him!” ?? “I’m not even sure he should play. When they haven’t got the ball, he disappears.” ?? Martin Keown urges Erik ten Hag to strip Bruno Fernandes of the #MUFC captaincy. pic.twitter.com/QQgIS4rLld — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 30, 2023

Fernandes has made 13 appearances for United in all competitions this season, scoring two goals, providing three assists and totalling 1,170 minutes of football.

He has played 10 of his 13 games in an attacking midfield positions, whilst the other three appearances have come from playing out wide on the right.

Manchester United currently sit 8th in the Premier League on 15 points. They have won five and lost five of their opening 10 fixtures this campaign.

The Red Devils face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 next, before travelling to Fulham at the weekend for their next Premier League fixture.