French fans have not forgotten the actions of Aston Villa star Emi Martinez following Argentina’s World Cup win over France last December.

The goalkeeper held a baby doll with a picture of Mbappe’s face stuck to it during the World Cup winners parade in Argentina after the tournament and people in France made their feelings clear on the red carpet of the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night in Paris.

As Martinez arrived, the Villa star had the name “Mbappe” chanted at him whilst others were heard booing.

The goalkeeper didn’t react to his reception as he took photos on his way into the ceremony.