Fabrizio Romano insists there is no issue with Sofyan Amrabat at Manchester United after he was subbed off at half time by Erik ten Hag in the Manchester Derby defeat at the weekend.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 at home to rivals Manchester City and were very much second best throughout the game, with summer signing Amrabat struggling and hauled off by his manager at the break.

Still, writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear that Ten Hag remains happy with the signing of Amrabat, with the Morocco international coming in and doing well in the role the Dutch tactician had in mind for him when he brought him in on loan from Fiorentina.

“Even though Sofyan Amrabat being substituted at half time raised some eyebrows, everything is fine there,” Romano said.

“Ten Hag is happy with this signing and feels he’s bringing what he wanted to his squad – to fight and win the ball in midfield, but when you’re chasing the game against Manchester City you perhaps need something else, so there’s no problem there.”

Amrabat has perhaps not reached his very best form in a Man Utd shirt just yet, but we all know what he’s capable of after his superb showing at the World Cup last year, when his strong midfield displays helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time ever.

It’s surely only a matter of time before United see the best of Amrabat, who looks a good fit for what Ten Hag is trying to build at the club.