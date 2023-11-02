Liverpool are reportedly expected to battle Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who has a €60million release clause.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in his time in Portugal and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

Real Madrid are now said to be keen on signing a new centre-back this January, with Inacio being looked at as an option, though Liverpool are also mentioned as possible competitors in this transfer battle, according to Spanish outlet AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

Inacio could be a useful signing for Liverpool right now as they surely need to start planning for life after the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while Joel Matip is also surely nearing the end of his Anfield career.

Still, Real are perhaps ahead of LFC in their project right now, so Inacio could find it hard to turn down the chance to link up with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive young side.

Sporting won’t want to lose this key player, but that release clause surely makes it difficult for them going into this January.