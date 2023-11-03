Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a key player for the German club scoring five goals and picking up nine assists across all competitions this season. His performances have attracted the attention of the two English clubs as per Mundo Deportivo.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign them midfielder in the coming months. The Gunners already have Martin Odegaard operating in a similar role and Mikel Arteta might struggle to accommodate both players in his starting lineup.

Wirtz is versatile enough to operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have James Maddison at their disposal and the German midfielder might struggle for regular game time at the London club. The 20-year-old needs to join a club where he will play regularly and a move to Arsenal or Tottenham might not be ideal for him.

Apparently, clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on the talented young playmaker and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and he is valued at €80-100 million. Any club hoping to sign him in the coming months will have to pay a premium and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for him.