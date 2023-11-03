Luis Suarez set to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is set to join his old teammate in America after ‘agreeing a deal’ with Inter Miami according to reports.

The Uruguayan striker struck up a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi while together at Barcelona, spanning six seasons which saw them lift a Champions League trophy.

With both players going their separate ways in 2020, it looks like they will be reunited once again according to reports from ESPN.

Suarez is currently at Gremio after signing a two-year deal in December of last year but manager, Renato Gaucho, revealed that the 36-year-old would be leaving the club next month.

The Urguyan will not just be linking back up with Messi in America but Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

David Beckham is looking to build his side around that once-great Barcelona team as they struggle to climb the table in the MLS.

