Video: Man City star completes hat-trick of assists as Foden makes it four against Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are currently winning 4-0 against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium with Phil Foden adding the fourth for the Premier League champions. 

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring in the clash after 30 minutes and the Belgian went on to assist both Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji as City stormed to a 3-0 lead within the space of seven minutes.

The winger was once again involved in the fourth to complete a hat-trick of assists as he slipped in Foden before the England star finished off the move with a convincing finish.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay. 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Dinos Mavropanos scores epic own goal for West Ham on first EPL start
Real Madrid release official statement concerning Kylian Mbappe
Chelsea boss will leave the club at the end of the season

 

More Stories Jeremy Doku Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.