Video: Man City star completes hat-trick of assists as Foden makes it four against Bournemouth

Man City are currently winning 4-0 against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium with Phil Foden adding the fourth for the Premier League champions.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring in the clash after 30 minutes and the Belgian went on to assist both Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji as City stormed to a 3-0 lead within the space of seven minutes.

The winger was once again involved in the fourth to complete a hat-trick of assists as he slipped in Foden before the England star finished off the move with a convincing finish.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay.