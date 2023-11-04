Video: Mark Goldbridge hilariously fumes as Man United goal vs Fulham ruled offside

Man United defeated Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon but before that, The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge had a hilarious reaction to a disallowed Scott McTominay goal.

The Scotland star had a goal ruled out in the first half as an offside Harry Maguire was deemed to have interfered with play before the ball hit the net.

Bruno Fernandes would go on to save United with a last-minute winner but there was a hilarious reaction to the offside goal from well-known The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge, which can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of The United Stand.