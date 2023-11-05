BBC pundit Glenn Murray has stated that West Ham will not be around the Premier League relegation zone this season.

The East London club had an awful league campaign last season, which saw them finish 14th in the league with 20 losses to their name.

Despite winning the Europa Conference League, many thought the Hammers should have parted ways with David Moyes in the summer as West Ham should be achieving more with the quality of players they have in their squad.

The Hammers are currently in 11th place in the league table this season after losing 3-2 to Brentford on Saturday, having won just four of their 11 matches so far.

Speaking on the BBC, former Premier League striker Glenn Murray believes Moyes’ side won’t be in and around the relegation zone this season, but is that good enough for the East London club?

“I think West Ham need to translate their cup form into the Premier League,” Murray said live on BBC Sport Final Score.

“But as far as I’m concerned it’s much better than where they were last season, where they were around the relegation zone. I don’t think that’s going to be the case this season.”