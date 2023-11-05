Video: Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp share a nice moment after the game as the Colombian reveals message for his kidnapped father

Luis Diaz made an emotional return to the pitch, coming off the bench to secure a late equaliser for Liverpool against Luton Town.

The Colombian has been going through an incredibly challenging time after the kidnapping of his parents last week.

His mother was safely released shortly after the incident, but his father remained missing.

Encouragingly, the latest reports suggest that the Colombian terrorist group Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional (ELN) has confirmed that his father will be released in the coming days.

He did not play Liverpool’s last game but was on the bench for the game today. And with Liverpool just minutes away from a shock defeat to Luton Town, Diaz popped up in the 95th minute to head in an equaliser.

After the game, just before entering the tunnel, Diaz revealed an undershirt to the camera with the message: “Freedom for Papa.”

He then embraced Jurgen Klopp as the two of them hugged in what understandably was an emotional moment for the Colombian.

Watch below: