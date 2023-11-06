Eddie Howe confirms key Newcastle player will be out for months with injury

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Dan Burn will be sidelined for potentially months after suffering a back injury against Arsenal.

Newcastle walked away with all three points after a controversial 1-0 win against the Gunners at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Howe had to contend with multiple injuries coming into the game and was forced to substitute Burn who was suffering from a back issue.

The big defender landed heavily on his back after falling over Joelinton in the first half, he struggled to play on and eventually had to come off.

Burn has struggled with previous back issues and will not only miss the upcoming Premier League games but also the crucial clashes in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of their game against Borussia Dortmund, Howe confirmed the bad news.

“Dan will be out for some time I think, a long-term problem, a couple of months is sort of a speculative number for us.” he said in his press conference via Sky Sports.

“He landed on his spine. I think he has got a problem with the base of his spine. It’s a huge blow.

“He’s been gigantic for us since he signed, for lots of different reasons as I have continually said. His character, his determination to win, his experience and his versatility as well.

“It’s not just one position we are losing, we are losing his ability to play centre-back as well. But it is something we have to roll with.”