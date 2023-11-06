Former Arsenal and Manchester City player Samir Nasri has advised Kylian Mbappe to remain in France rather than making a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nasri, who transferred to Arsenal from Marseille in 2008, also expressed that he wouldn’t have left Marseille if the club had been owned by Qataris at that time, suggesting Mbappe would do well to go down the same route of making himself the main man with his current club.

“He’s from Paris: if I were him, I’d stay at PSG instead of going to Madrid to win Real’s 50th Champions League. If Marseille had been owned by Qatar when I was at the club I would never have left. I think it’s better to be the king in your own village,” the former France international told Le10Sport.

Recent reports have indicated that Kylian Mbappe has decided to forego a loyalty bonus promised by PSG, and in return, PSG won’t obstruct his path if he decides to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

However, Real Madrid confirmed in an official statement on Saturday that they haven’t been in contact with the PSG star.

As things stand the French giants are one point off first-placed OGC Nice, whereas Los Blancos are two points below Girona who surprisingly lead the La Liga table after 12 games.