Video: Marcus Rashford's horror season continues as Man United star sent off in crucial Champions League clash

Manchester United FC
Marcus Rashford’s season has gone from bad to worse as the Man United forward has been shown a straight red card in the Manchester club’s crucial Champions League clash with Copenhagen. 

The Red Devils were in complete control of the game as a brace from Rasmus Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Rashford has now put the three points at risk as the striker was shown a red card late on in the first half.

Many will feel that the decision was very harsh as United now have to fight for the win with just 10 men.

  1. That’s why he never tackles. I have never seen him actually put a tackle in and now I have I understand why he never tackles.
    He’s an overrated waste of space.

