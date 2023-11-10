Arsenal remain keen on signing a goalscorer in the coming months and the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly their preferred option.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of the Serbian international and he could look to sign the player in the near future.

Apparently, the Gunners wanted to sign the player before they opted for Gabriel Jesus but the 23-year-old chose to stay in Italy and sign for Juventus.

The Italian giants signed him in a deal worth around £62.8 million in January 2022 and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sell him in the coming months. The 23-year-old has not been at his best since joining Juventus, but he has done reasonably well this season.

The Serbian has four goals and an assist in nine league appearances so far this season. Arsenal need to bring in a proven goalscorer and Vlahovic could prove to be a quality acquisition. He has proven his quality with Fiorentina in the past and a fresh start could help him regain his peak form.

The opportunity to play for a Premier League club could be an attractive proposition for any player and Vlahovic is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal.

The Gunners challenged for the league title last year and they have started well this season as well. Bringing in the right players could help them sustain the title challenge and someone like Vlahovic could make a big difference for them in the final third.