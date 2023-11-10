Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that they are keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen as well but the Brentford striker is their first choice option to improve the attacking unit. Although, Osimhen is regarded as a world-class striker who helped Napoli win the league title last season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with an exit from Brentford and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

They will need to bring in a reliable goal scorer who can support Son Heung-min. Harry Kane left the club at the start of the season and Richarlison has failed to step up and perform at a high level. Signing another striker should be a top priority for Tottenham as they look to get back into the UEFA Champions League.

Toney is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the north London club can agree on a deal with Brentford soon.

The striker wants to join a big club capable of competing at the highest level and he will be attracted to the idea of playing for Tottenham. The North London outfit have started the season well and they are second in the league table.

Their attacking approach would be a good fit for the 27-year-old striker as well and he is likely to flourish at the London club. It would be a major step up in his career and he will want to prove himself on a consistent basis.