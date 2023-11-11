11 goals, six assists this season: West Ham keen on 22-year-old forward

What Ham United are keeping tabs on the Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions. He has picked up six assists along the way as well. As per TeamTalk, West Ham are keen on him.

West Ham could certainly use a quality goalscorer like him and he could transform them in the final third. The Hammers signed Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window and the former Ajax attacker has been a quality addition.

However, West Ham still need someone who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently. Boniface could complete their attacking unit for the foreseeable future.

West Ham will be hoping to play in European competitions consistently and they need quality players at their disposal. The 22-year-old Bundesliga striker would be an upgrade on Michail Antonio, who is in the twilight stages of his career.

It remains to be seen whether the German club are prepared to sell him in the coming months.

West Ham managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and they are competing in the Europa League this year. They will hope to do well in the European competition and win a trophy.

Boniface could be attracted to the idea of playing for them and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting and the 22-year-old could be tempted.