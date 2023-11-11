Finance expert tips Premier League club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle United have been tipped to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Premier League just 12 months after he left Manchester United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Despite their vast wealth now they’re owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Magpies are suffering an injury crisis.

According to Premier League injuries, Eddie Howe is forced to contend with injuries to nine first-team players with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes also out through suspension.

Consequently, the January transfer window is set to see the northeast giants, who are still competing in four competitions, bring in some mid-season reinforcements, and given their owners’ connections, it is the Pro League that Howe is expected to raid.

Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves has already been heavily linked with a move to St. James’ Park with Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo also touted for a surprise return to England.

Speaking about the possibility of Toon fans seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner pull on a black and white shirt, football finance expert Kieran MacGuire, who appeared on the ‘Price of Football’ podcast (via Chronicle Live), said: “I suspect we could be moving into a very interesting time in January with talk of Newcastle potentially loaning players from the Saudi Pro League to Newcastle for the second half of the season.

“Newcastle are flying at present, playing good football with the current squad but Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema, if he hadn’t wrecked his knee, Neymar and co. There’s some good players.”

During his first year in the Middle East, Ronaldo, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 40 goals in 35 games in all competitions.