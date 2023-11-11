Man United in strongest position yet to bid for Kylian Mbappe

Although it would appear that Paris Saint-Germain retain a faint hope of securing Kylian Mbappe to another long-term contract, the smart money is on a summer 2024 move to Real Madrid.

The French World Cup winner will see his contract with the Ligue Un giants next year, and he can walk away from the French capital for nothing.

In so doing, he would be able to command a higher salary from Los Blancos given that there would be no transfer fee to be paid.

However, there are conflicting reports surrounding Mbappe’s future, with many outlets including Cadena SER suggesting that the Spanish giants are no longer interested in signing him.

Football Insider say that the Premier League trio of Man United, Man City and Chelsea are capable of bidding for the player’s services should he need to look for alternative employment away from Madrid.

Given his goalscoring record – he has 256 goals and 117 assists in his 339 career games according to transfermarkt, he would be an asset to any club, and that’s the precise reason that he won’t come cheap even though the 24-year-old would essentially be a ‘free’ transfer.

Football Insider also go on to suggest that once Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over footballing operations at Man United, that they’ll be in their strongest position yet to acquire Mbappe.

What that fails to do is take into account their current position and disjointed way of playing.

If the Red Devils want to have any chance of landing Mbappe, they need to up their game significantly in the second half of the season.