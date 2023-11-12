Fulham ready to pay in excess of £40 million to strengthen problem position

Fulham are looking to go big to land a new number nine at the club in the winter transfer window.

The Cottagers are looking to spend in excess of £40 million to sign a new striker according to a report by Football Insider.

The Cottagers haven’t had the best of times in the ongoing season. They are currently 16th on the points table with 12 points out of 11 matches. Marco Silva’s team have suffered five defeats and have only won thrice.

Their manager’s concern since the start of the 2023-24 season has been their form in front of the goal. They are amongst the lowest-scoring teams in the division. The departure of Aleksandar Mitrović seems to have been a big blow for the team. The Serbian international parted ways with the club in the summer of joining Al-Hilal in what was a big money. They did sign Raul Jimenez from Wolves for a fee of approx £5.5 million but that transfer hasn’t gone according to plan as the Mexican international is yet to find the back of the net.

Mitrović’s departure has reduced their firepower in attack and the Cottagers are now looking for a new number nine to sort things out. They are willing to smash their existing transfer record of £25 million paid to Nice in 2018 to land midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Fulham are looking to back their manager Marco Silva who has recently penned down a new deal until the summer of 2026. They are ready to offer him whatever help they can to ensure the Cottagers stay in the Premier League for a few more years to come.