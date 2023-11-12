“I am devastated” – West Ham starter now admits concern with his situation

Michail Antonio has broken his silence on the incident which saw him and Said Benrahma confuse each other during West Ham United’s defeat to Brentford last weekend.

The Hammers lost to Thomas Frank’s Bees 3-2 but the result could have been a lot different had Antonio not have got in Benrahma’s way – preventing what would have been an easy tap-in.

And now the Hammers’ number nine has opened up on the frustrating moment.

“I would give my whole year’s wage to score a goal right now,” he said.

“I don’t know what it is but there’s some type of voodoo or something blocking me in front of goal because it’s just not happening. When I look back at it, I possibly should have left it for him [Benrahma] because obviously I’m stretching and he’s just there, on his right foot. But the man’s got to shout. Man’s gotta shout. There was no call, he was just there and obviously we’ve just clashed into each other as I’m trying to score, so he’s got to shout and let me know that he’s there in a better position.

“To be honest, I don’t know if I would leave it anyway. Even if he was screaming in my ear, I don’t know if I would’ve left it. I’m a number nine, I ain’t scored in three months, open goal, I don’t know. I’m devastated. I didn’t sleep a wink that night, it gave me nightmares I’m not gonna lie. The worst thing about it is I have been praying to God to get an opportunity, then it came and it just didn’t come off.”