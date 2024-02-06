Video: “Not for me” – Jamie Carragher slates West Ham ace for infamous celebration

Sky Sports broadcaster, Jamie Carragher, is never short of a strong opinion or two, and he’s had a few choice words for Michail Antonio.

The former Liverpool legend was looking at some of the Premier League’s most iconic celebrations and deciding whether they had become ‘over celebrations’ or not.

Sky sparring partner, Gary Neville, was first up, and Carragher also took a look at former colleagues, Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard’s over the top reactions.

He reserved special disdain for Antonio, however.

“Michail Antonio – probably the best right now at celebrations. The cardboard cut-out is a belter, isn’t it? It is an over-celebration though,” he said.

“To go and get the cardboard cut-out of yourself, made days before, bring it to the game, make sure someone has got it in the right position, swapping ends depending on which way he’s attacking…

“Top goalscorer for West Ham? Is that something you really get a cardboard cut-out for? Who are you competing with? Really? Not for me.”

.@Carra23 reacts to the biggest OVER CELEBRATIONS in Premier League history ? pic.twitter.com/JMgxxujlzK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports