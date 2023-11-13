Chelsea’s in-form player, Cole Palmer, has earned a senior international call-up for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, along with Manchester City’s Rico Lewis. This selection comes as England grapples with several injuries among their squad.

Palmer’s exceptional club performance has earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s senior squad for the matches against Malta and North Macedonia. He will be joined by his former teammate, Rico Lewis, who is also a graduate of the Manchester City academy, and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Since making his summer move to Stamford Bridge the 21-year-old has found the back of the net on four occasions as well as setting up teammates twice, in just six starts for his new club in the Premier League.

This is how the new England squad shapes up:

An update to the #ThreeLions squad as @EzriKonsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis receive their first senior call-ups… — England (@England) November 13, 2023

Despite having already secured their spot in the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany next summer, Southgate’s preparations for the remaining qualifying games have been disrupted by a series of injuries.

James Maddison, Callum Wilson, and Lewis Dunk have withdrawn from the squad due to various injuries, while the participation of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham remains uncertain.