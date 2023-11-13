Fabrizio Romano thoroughly enjoyed yesterday’s crazy Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City, which finished 4-4 at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano said he felt there were some real positives for Chelsea to take from the game, with the journalist singling out summer signing Cole Palmer for praise as he had another strong game in midfield and scored the last-minute equaliser from the penalty spot against his old club.

It hasn’t been the easiest start to the season for Chelsea, but Romano feels the signs are really there now that Mauricio Pochettino is starting to have an impact on these players, with the Blues starting to look better as they follow their manager and show the right mentality.

Chelsea may not have won the game, but they kept on fighting back against arguably the best team in the world, refusing to be beaten even after going 4-3 down so late on.

CFC fans will also surely agree with Romano about how smart a signing Palmer has proven to be.

“Congrats to Chelsea once again on this fantastic signing, with Cole Palmer putting in a fine performance in yesterday’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City and scoring the stoppage time equaliser from the penalty spot against his old club,” Romano said.

“Chelsea did so well to secure this signing and their trust in this top young talent is really paying off.

“Overall it was a fantastic, amazing game, showing the best of the Premier League. I think Chelsea are starting to create something very good: mentality, identity, following the manager – this is the best news for them.

“Man City might be disappointed to only get a draw, but they were probably tired and still played some fantastic football, as always.”