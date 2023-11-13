Manchester City star forced to withdraw from international duty

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was forced to withdraw from international duty with England after picking up an injury against Chelsea.

The treble winners drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in arguably the game of the season so far as Manchester City remains on top of the Premier League as we head into the international break.

With many of their players flying off with their countries, it was announced on Monday that goalkeeper Ederson would not be one of them.

Unfortunately, the shot-stopper developed an issue with his left foot during the Chelsea game.

Ederson played the entire match with the problem, but it was deemed severe enough that he was unable to play for Brazil.

The champions have a huge game back after the break as they welcome Liverpool to the Etihad in a crucial game in the race for the title.