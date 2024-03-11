Blow for Man City as major star out for four weeks, set to miss crucial match with Arsenal

Man City goalkeeper Ederson looks set to be out of action for up to four weeks and will miss the Premier League champions’ crucial match with Arsenal.

The Manchester club host the Gunners on March 31 at the Etihad Stadium and the outcome could have a big impact on the Premier League title race.

A point separates the top three after City drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday and it was in that match Ederson picked up his injury.

The Brazilian was forced off in the second half at Anfield shortly after colliding with Darwin Nunez which had resulted in Liverpool’s equalising penalty.

The goalkeeper has been heavily criticised for his error and he has now received a double blow as he is out of action for four weeks, reports Sky Sports.

What impact will Ederson’s absence have?

Stefan Ortega replaced Ederson at Anfield and will stand between the sticks for Man City over the next four weeks. The German is more than capable of stepping up to the plate but he is not a better goalkeeper than Ederson.

However, the Brazilian has not been in good form for a while now and is often prone to a momentary lapse in concentration as seen on Sunday.

This injury is not the end of the world for Pep Guardiola but it will certainly have an impact on how City play over the coming weeks.