Man United’s injury crisis deepens as two more out after picking up knocks

It appears as if Man United can’t catch a break at the moment, and news that two more of their first-team stars have been injured will only feed into the negativity surrounding Old Trafford at the moment.

Despite seemingly climbing up the Premier League table almost unnoticed, poor form in the Premier League and Champions League has already seen the vultures circling where manager, Erik ten Hag, is concerned.

As Premier Injuries note, however, the two latest additions to United’s injury list take their roll call in that regard to 10.

United have some real heavyweights on the list too including, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evens, Luke Shaw and others.

Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have now been added to the casualty list according to Sky Sports.

Although it’s believed Hojlund could be back at the end of November, Eriksen is likely to be sidelined for a month.

Whilst United aren’t yet down to the bare bones, it’s clear that by not being able to call upon his first-choice XI, Erik ten Hag is going to see results suffer for his team.

That must be taken into account when looking at an overview of Man United’s season so far.

With must win Champions League games ahead, part of the Red Devils season could be authored by what happens in the next few weeks.

Any more injuries could hamper their chances, so ten Hag will surely be hoping that their luck changes soon.